Nwam LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

