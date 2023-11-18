Nwam LLC Has $701,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

