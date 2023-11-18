Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,074,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.