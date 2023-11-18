Nwam LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $170.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

