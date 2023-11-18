Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

