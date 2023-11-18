Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

