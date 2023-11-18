Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 196.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

