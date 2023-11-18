Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.