Nwam LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

