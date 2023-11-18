Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

