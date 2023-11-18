NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.88.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

