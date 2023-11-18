Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $253,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. 12,296,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,010,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

