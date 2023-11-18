Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFFree Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

