Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $346,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.