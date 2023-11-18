Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,698. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

