Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $363,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

