Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AAXJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 288,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.09.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

