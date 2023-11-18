Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after buying an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,910,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 1,873,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,679. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

