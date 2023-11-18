Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 755 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. 4,034,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

