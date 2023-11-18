Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 168,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,689. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

