Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
About Old National Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.