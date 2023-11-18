Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $77.19 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

