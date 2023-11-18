Ollin B. Sykes Buys 100,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.41 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
