Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OLY opened at C$89.00 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$63.60 and a 52 week high of C$98.86. The firm has a market cap of C$214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. 34.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.