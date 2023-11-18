Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$63.60 and a 1 year high of C$98.86.

In other news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Corporate insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

