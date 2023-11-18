Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

