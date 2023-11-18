Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director David Gobel Sells 19,607 Shares

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organovo Stock Up 1.5 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Organovo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.