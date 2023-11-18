Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 41,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 331,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

The company has a market cap of $905.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

