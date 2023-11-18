Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Up 1.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.23. 8,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
