Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.26.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

