Pambili Natural Resources (CVE:PNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.01

Pambili Natural Resources Co. (CVE:PNN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Pambili Natural Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.03.

Pambili Natural Resources Company Profile

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It operates Happy Valley gold mine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Pennine Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation in June 2022.

