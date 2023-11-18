Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:PGNT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Paragon Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate investment activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, increase productivity, reduce error, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

