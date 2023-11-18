Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.
Paragon Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:PGNT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Paragon Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Paragon Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Technologies
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.