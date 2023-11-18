Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

