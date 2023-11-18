Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

PSN opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsons by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parsons by 62.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

