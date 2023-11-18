Pat Obara Sells 4,877 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UEC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 222.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.