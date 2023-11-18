Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,390 shares of company stock worth $2,360,221. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

