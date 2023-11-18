Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 489,643 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $8,062,695.23.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Peabody Energy's revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

