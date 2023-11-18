Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 181,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 58,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

