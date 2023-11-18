Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.93. 328,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 997,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after buying an additional 2,162,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,677,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,316,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

