Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

