PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 181.40% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

About PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

