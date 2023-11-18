PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 181.40% and a return on equity of 20.68%.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.
