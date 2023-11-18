Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Alison Ives Acquires 2,040 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.92 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

