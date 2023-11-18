Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.09 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,040 shares of company stock valued at $524,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

