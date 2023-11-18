Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
CATX opened at 0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
