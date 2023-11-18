Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

