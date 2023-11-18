Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

