Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

