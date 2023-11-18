Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAGP

Plains GP Trading Up 1.6 %

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.