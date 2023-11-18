Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

