Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Barclays

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSNY. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $75,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

